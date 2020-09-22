Insider Selling: Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells 49,299 Shares of Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 49,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $9,454,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,853,315.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enrique T. Salem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Enrique T. Salem sold 49,245 shares of Docusign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.49, for a total transaction of $9,232,945.05.

On Monday, July 6th, Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of Docusign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $7.11 on Tuesday, reaching $212.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,576,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,160. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $233.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Docusign by 141.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

