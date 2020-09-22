Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Sells 36,087 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total value of C$516,044.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$510,066.70.

FM traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.80. 1,952,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,389,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$14.85.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FM shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$12.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.62.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

