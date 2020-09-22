Insider Selling: Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 2,541 Shares of Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $337,439.00.

On Monday, August 10th, John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $562,406.46.

FTNT stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.68. 1,182,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.71. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Fortinet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.