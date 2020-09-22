Insider Selling: Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,577,100.00.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $1,589,350.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,491,000.00.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.68. 682,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

