Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells 11,046 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $747,924.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,663,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,210,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 8,587 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $588,724.72.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $609,210.00.

On Friday, September 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $645,307.32.

On Friday, September 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $683,416.02.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 18,247 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,153,575.34.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $607,050.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 27,824 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total transaction of $1,877,007.04.

On Thursday, August 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $1,372,180.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,143 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $1,420,984.89.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $697,410.00.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $68.72. 6,269,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,951,807. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.09 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after buying an additional 5,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after buying an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

