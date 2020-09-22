Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) President Sells 5,905 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $292,297.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NRC traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.92.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 100.28% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $31.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National Research by 153.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in National Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in National Research by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.84% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

