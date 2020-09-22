Insider Selling: Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) CMO Sells 9,368 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) CMO Brandon P. Rhoten sold 9,368 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $37,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,883.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Potbelly Corp has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Potbelly in the second quarter worth $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 126.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter worth $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,691 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

