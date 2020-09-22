Insider Selling: PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Major Shareholder Sells 10,732,261 Shares of Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. 2,664,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,860. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. PPD has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $35.70.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PPD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

