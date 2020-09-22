Insider Selling: Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$14,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,970 shares in the company, valued at C$28,249.70.

QIS traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.99. 10,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.09. Quorum Information Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.65 and a 12 month high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $65.74 million and a PE ratio of -35.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QIS shares. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

