Insider Selling: Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Director Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Director John Gordon Freund sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Gordon Freund also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

On Friday, September 11th, John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $4,360,000.00.

Sutro Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,486. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $394.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 660,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1,520.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 55,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.