Insider Selling: Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Director Sells 16,250 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 16,250 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $763,262.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,036,396.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,028,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,362. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

