Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 2,230 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,364. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.17. Uniqure NV has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Uniqure by 246.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Uniqure by 39.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 10.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

