Insider Selling: Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) Senior Officer Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Western Copper and Gold Corp (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN) Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

Shares of WRN stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.72. 85,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,942. Western Copper and Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.02 million and a PE ratio of -104.71.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

