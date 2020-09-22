Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells 24,534 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 24,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $381,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,367,428.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,203,750.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,302,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,402. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yext by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,987,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,860,000 after acquiring an additional 872,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,442,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,035,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,363,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,607,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,143,000 after acquiring an additional 515,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YEXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

