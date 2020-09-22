Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSIT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $336,914.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,437 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 36,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

