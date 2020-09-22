International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

