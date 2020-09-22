International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Shares Up 13%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) shares rose 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 639,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 531,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum bought 1,042,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,459,081.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

