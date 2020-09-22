Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISNPY. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 66,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.08. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.