Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $313.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,736. The company has a market cap of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $320.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.13. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $5,369,798.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,105,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 21.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after buying an additional 1,059,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,812,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,907,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,509,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.