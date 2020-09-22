Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $680.52.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $641.95 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $778.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $700.53 and its 200-day moving average is $584.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock valued at $20,504,788. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,339,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,321,778,000 after purchasing an additional 415,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,291,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,294,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after purchasing an additional 591,816 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,644,000 after acquiring an additional 322,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,993,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,674,000 after acquiring an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

