Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSBE)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $25.90. Approximately 139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter.

