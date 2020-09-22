Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCE)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 17,431.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $496,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,063,000.

