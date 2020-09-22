Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Trading Down 7.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) shares traded down 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $39.00. 586 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSCM)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

