Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Crowdstrike (CRWD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD):

9/12/2020 – Crowdstrike was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $80.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $115.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $115.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $170.00.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $160.00.

9/3/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $145.00.

8/31/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $130.00.

8/20/2020 – Crowdstrike was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/19/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Crowdstrike was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2020 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $4.12 on Tuesday, hitting $142.25. The company had a trading volume of 300,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,440. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $153.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.42 and a beta of 1.12.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $674,656.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $3,496,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,566,719 shares of company stock valued at $902,290,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 67.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after purchasing an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 130.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 8.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

