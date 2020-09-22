Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for RTL Group (RTL)

RTL Group (EBR: RTL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/21/2020 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/18/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €34.50 ($40.59) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – RTL Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/5/2020 – RTL Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

RTL Group S.A. has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

