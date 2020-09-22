Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ivanhoe Mines (IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE: IVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/11/2020 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

9/9/2020 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$7.00.

8/11/2020 – Ivanhoe Mines had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$5.20.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.48. The company had a trading volume of 500,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 25.97 and a quick ratio of 23.31. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd has a one year low of C$1.80 and a one year high of C$6.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1,826.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.72.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total transaction of C$31,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,686,568.37. Also, Director Peter Meredith sold 35,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$171,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 965,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,728,500. Insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $243,935 in the last 90 days.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

