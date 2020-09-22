Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Secureworks (SCWX)

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/15/2020 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/15/2020 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

9/9/2020 – Secureworks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/9/2020 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

9/4/2020 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/22/2020 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/5/2020 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SCWX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $981.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.09. Secureworks Corp has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Secureworks Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Secureworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

