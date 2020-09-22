Investors Purchase Large Volume of Universal Health Services Call Options (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,483 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 742% compared to the typical volume of 295 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

NYSE UHS traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.18. 15,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,588. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $151.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,667,973 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $363,423,000 after buying an additional 65,731 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,027,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $281,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 634,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,824,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

