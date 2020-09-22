IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0056

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. IOST has a total market capitalization of $85.62 million and approximately $42.17 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Livecoin, Zebpay and Binance. Over the last week, IOST has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.02 or 0.04399426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009538 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00057277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034319 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,101,533,683 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,172,993,337 tokens. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, OKEx, Livecoin, ABCC, Bitkub, GOPAX, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, HitBTC, Upbit, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network, IDAX, Zebpay, DDEX, Binance, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Koinex, WazirX, BitMax, CoinZest, BigONE, Bithumb, IDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex, Bitrue, BitMart, Hotbit, DigiFinex, Cobinhood, Huobi and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

