iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Trading Down 2.5%

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.70. Approximately 310,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 292,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 139,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 123.1% during the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 18.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 248,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 38,372 shares during the period.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.