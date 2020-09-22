Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $163.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IQVIA Holdings looks strong on the back of its solid technological suite. Its efforts to help clients gain a deep understanding of the healthcare system and its related processing by providing access to real-world data is appreciable. With increasing presence in emerging markets, IQVIA Holdings should benefit from the growth opportunities in the life sciences industry. Shareholder-friendly moves boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, higher interest expense and rise in depreciation and amortization is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Foreign currency exchange risks is a concern. Partly due to these negatives, the company's shares have underperformed its industry's growth year to date.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.89.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.35. 11,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 225.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Iqvia has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $170.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth $742,551,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,088,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after acquiring an additional 969,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,917,680,000 after acquiring an additional 832,837 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 984.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 417,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

