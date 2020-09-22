Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Iradimed from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Iradimed from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iradimed has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

IRMD stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. Iradimed has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market cap of $262.45 million, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Iradimed had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $6.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Research analysts predict that Iradimed will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iradimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 9,062 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $201,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,550.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Iradimed by 8.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 112.7% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 277,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 146,816 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iradimed by 15.2% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 32,175 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Iradimed by 66.8% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 94,058 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Iradimed in the second quarter worth about $1,717,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

