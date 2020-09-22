Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IRTC. Oppenheimer upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Colliers Securities raised Irhythm Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Irhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.10.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $225.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.86 and a beta of 1.80. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $241.82.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total value of $10,737,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 11,264 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $1,287,925.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,708.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,526 shares of company stock valued at $21,118,563 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

