iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Stock Price Down 1.3%

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.73 and last traded at $27.01. Approximately 4,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) by 309.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

