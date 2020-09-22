iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Down 0.9%

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.24 and last traded at $56.37. 3,183 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGRO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,965,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

