Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Trading Up 14.1%

Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) shares rose 14.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 14,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 28,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISDR. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Issuer Direct from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million.

In related news, CFO Steven Winfield Knerr sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Alan Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,900.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Issuer Direct stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

