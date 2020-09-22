Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives $102.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. TheStreet raised shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markston International LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering during the second quarter worth about $8,480,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at $9,755,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,408,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.57. 15,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,292. Jacobs Engineering has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

