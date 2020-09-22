James Todd Acquires 10,000 Shares of Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) Stock

Bapcor Ltd (ASX:BAP) insider James Todd bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.95 ($4.96) per share, with a total value of A$69,500.00 ($49,642.86).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is A$5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Bapcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

About Bapcor

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australasia. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail & Service. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

