Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Eight Capital

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target lifted by Eight Capital from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JWEL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.50 to C$39.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.50. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of C$22.33 and a 52 week high of C$40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$37.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

