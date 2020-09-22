Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAZZ. Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $138.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,863 shares of company stock valued at $503,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,771,000 after buying an additional 387,575 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after acquiring an additional 363,015 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 323,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 765,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 321,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

