JD Coin Market Cap Reaches $4.55 Million (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded down 12% against the dollar. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $464,081.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001218 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00225976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00085249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.01399261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00194985 BTC.

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,582,848 coins. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

