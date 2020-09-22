Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target to $8.00

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGEN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $4.68 on Friday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $858.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 75.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth about $346,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Agenus by 272.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 34,208 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

