Jewel Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $235.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00039469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00231398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.95 or 0.01402146 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009543 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

