Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Trading 13.2% Higher

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN)’s share price rose 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 57,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 695,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JFIN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $174.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

