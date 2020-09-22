Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits One Day Volume of $4,533.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $4,533.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinrail, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

