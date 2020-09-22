JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Roth Capital

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JKS. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

NYSE:JKS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.48. 40,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 6.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

