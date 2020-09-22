John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

JBSS opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.34. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.25.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

