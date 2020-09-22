John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 340.56 ($4.45).

Several research firms recently issued reports on WG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

WG traded down GBX 17.40 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 215.40 ($2.81). The company had a trading volume of 2,828,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 223.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 210.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.66. John Wood Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 442.10 ($5.78).

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,540.60 ($8,546.45). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £2,514.60 ($3,285.77). Insiders bought a total of 6,126 shares of company stock worth $1,319,780 over the last quarter.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

