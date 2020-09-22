Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,899 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.99, for a total value of $1,405,953.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,845,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,410,451.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.81. 106,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its 200-day moving average is $145.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $178.57.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $327.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,187,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $11,714,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth $9,212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 97.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 62,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Morningstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

