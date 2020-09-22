Joseph L. Campbell Sells 16,400 Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Stock

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$16,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,970.

Shares of CVE:QIS remained flat at $C$1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.09. Quorum Information Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$1.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 million and a P/E ratio of -35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52.

QIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial raised their target price on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cormark raised their price target on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

